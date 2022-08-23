‘Imran tried to undermine integrity, credibility of judicial system’

The Islamabad High Court, which on Tuesday summoned PTI Chief Imran Khan in a contempt of court case on August 31, has outlined the implications of Imran Khan’s “contemptuous and intimidating statements” statement against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a written order.

A three-member IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the contempt of court case hearing against Imran Khan. The other two judges on the bench are Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

During the hearing, the bench ordered the PTI chief to appear before the Islamabad High Court on August 31. Later, it issued the written order and said that Imran Khan had prima facie undermined the integrity and credibility of the judicial system and that after his statement citizen’s right to access justice was at stake.

The court said that in a speech by Imran Khan at a public rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park “prima facie contemptuous and intimidating statements were made against Ms. Zeba Chaudhary, Additional Sessions Judge, who is working under the administrative control of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad.”

Referring to the case registered against Shahbaz Gill, the order said that Imran Khan’s statement was in a subjudice matter and the court was of the view that prima facie he made the statement “to obstruct the course of justice and due process and erode public confidence in the Courts of law and therefore, come within the ambit of contempt of Court.”

“These remarks have also been made with the motive of undermining the integrity and credibility of the judicial system in the eyes of public at large.”

The court issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan under Section 17 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, telling him to explain his remarks against the judge and ordering that the notice must be served through a police SHO.

The court said that after Khan’s statement “at stake here is public faith in the administration of justice, the rights of citizens to access justice and to be afforded due process of law by a justice system not susceptible to intimidation, and a system of rule of law that the unruffled by considerations of fear or favour and capable of affording equal protection of law to all citizens, in accordance with the mandate of Article 4 of the Constitution, irrespective of their social and economic class or political affiliation.”

It said the issue was linked to the state’s ability to “uphold rule of law through a Court system that dispenses justice independently and transparently.”

The court has forwarded the case to the chief justice IHC with the request to form an even larger bench to hear the case.

Earlier, during the proceedings, Justice Kayani said that Imran Khan’s allegation applies to the entire judicial system and not just a fellow judge.

The court said that the entire judicial system has been put at stake.

How the state institutions would serve the public if they are not allowed to work, the court asked.

These remarks are to defame the entire judiciary, the justice said.

If such an environment is being created then no one will be able to work, he said.

The court said that remarks were made about a female judge who is currently hearing multiple cases.

Are they going to make speeches against everyone who gives a verdict against them? the court asked.

The court asked the advocate general if it should issue a notice to Imran and hear his point of view, or should it directly issue a show-cause notice.

Prima facie, this calls for show-cause notice, Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon replied.

Case background

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, while addressing a rally in Islamabad, had announced to take action against the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, DIG, and female magistrate in court.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the issue and decided to convene contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan.