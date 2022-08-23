Contempt of court case: IHC summons IK to appear in person on August 31

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the court on August 31 to submit a reply on the contempt of court case filed against him.

A three-member IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the contempt of court case hearing against Imran Khan. Other two judges on the bench are Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

During the proceedings, Justice Kayani said that Imran Khan’s allegation applies to the entire judicial system and not just a fellow judge.

The court served a show cause notice to the PTI lead to explain his remarks against a woman magistrate and police top brass during a recent speech in the federal capital.

The court also ordered the formulation of a larger bench to conduct a hearing on August 31 and sought a complete record of the PTI chairman’s speeches.

Case background

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, while addressing a rally in Islamabad, had announced to take action against the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, DIG and female magistrate in court.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the issue and decided to convene contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan.