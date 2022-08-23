Two Pakistan stars among Shane Watson’s top five T20I players

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has included two Pakistan players in his top five T20I cricketers in the world at the moment.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Watson was asked by host Sanjana Ganesan to pick the first five players he would choose to play for a World T20I XI in Australia.

Watson’s list included Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Australia’s David Warner and England’s Jos Buttler.

The former right-hander believes that Azam’s technique will help him dominate in Australian conditions.

“First one I’d pick would be Babar Azam,” Watson said. “He’s the No.1 T20I batsman in the world, and he just knows how to dominate.

“It’s like he’s not even taking any risks, and he scores incredibly quickly against the best bowlers in the world.

“He’s going to do very well in Australian conditions (during the T20 World Cup) as well, as his technique is very much built for Australian conditions.”

Meanwhile, Watson also lauded pacer Afridi for his skillful bowling.

“His wicket-taking ability is something special,” said Watson.

“We saw in the last men’s T20 World Cup his ability to be able to get the best batsmen out with that brand new ball. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t really dominate in Australian conditions, with the ball swinging around and fast, bouncy wickets.

“My only little concern with him is, if he doesn’t take wickets to start with, then he can tail off a little bit.

“But I’m sure he’s been working on that. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t dominate here.”