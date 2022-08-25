Inside Tokyo’s Stranger Things themed café

If you’ve ever wondered what the food in your favorite series looks like or tastes like in real life, you can now get a taste. All you need to do is to buy a ticket to Tokyo and of course, have the stomach to digest a demogorgon staring right into your soul as you bite into it!

Show themed restaurants and cafes are not new, but to completely, gastronomically encapsulate the the theme, mood and feel of a show is a rare treat worth the wait and visit.

A Strangers Things themed café makes perfect sense. Apart from all the references in the show, Japan is mad about the show. with the series still one of the most watched series on Netflix in Japan.

And the café looks just as majestic as the series itself.

Menu at Stranger Things Pronto. PC: Instagram/rura_spot*

The pop-up eatery features a small but delicious-looking menu which has everything that has appeared on the show.

Be it the Eggos that Eleven craves and even steals initially, to pancakes, to Mike’s maple syrup-topped scrambled eggs, Eleven’s first burger and fries, and even the iconic Surfer’s Pizza that Argyle would argue tastes better with pineapples (we know, that is scandalous!) to the demogorgon pasta that’s dyed with squid ink.

A variety of drinks are also available to chug it all down.

PHOTOS: Netflix, Instagram/xxtaka_

The café also rocks retro 1980s tunes, inspired by the Netflix horror drama for that quintessential feel.

The interior features exact replicas of the show’s stores and sets from the fictional American town of Hawkins, Indiana, as well as the dark parallel world that the young heroes refer to as the Upside Down complete vine-infested gates that connect the two worlds:

PHOTO: Instagram/xxtaka_

A Scoops Ahoy ice-cream parlor, that Steve Harrington, Robin and the kids loved hanging out at:

PHOTOS: Netflix, Instagram/nayomi_jaiden

A little too-real-to-digest looking Demogorgon that you can pose with. We think it might even be friendly:

PHOTO: Instagram/nayomi_jaiden

Joyce’s lounge that helps her connect to Will when he’s in Upside Down:

PHOTO: Instagram/rura_spot*

And of course, Vecna’s clock (people with headaches, cover your ears!):

PHOTO: Instagram/nayomi-jaiden

Over the years, several Stranger Things themed pop-up cafes have sprung up in different parts of the world.

Just like you, we’re also manifesting a Stranger Things themed pop-up in Pakistan after we saw many eateries introduce the Dalgona candy from Squid Game.

Alas, that remains in the dreaming.