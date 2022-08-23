PM, Qatar Investment Authority CEO discuss potential of Pakistan’s energy, aviation sectors

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Mehmood and discussed the prospects of investment in diverse avenues such as energy, food security, and aviation in Pakistan.

Investment in tourism and petroleum products also came under discussion during the high-profile meeting.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, and State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a two-day official visit to Qatar.

This is the first time PM Shehbaz is visiting Qatar since assuming office in April this year.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet, the prime minister has planned to hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership on deepening trade and investment ties.

The two sides will also explore greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

As of now, over 200,000 Pakistanis are employed in Qatar.

During PM Shehbaz’s visit, a range of regional and international issues will also be discussed to further mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz will also visit “Stadium 974” in Doha which will host 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. He will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the football World Cup.

While in Doha, the prime minister will also interact with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.