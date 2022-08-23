US dollar continues strong march against rupee, rises to Rs217.75 in interbnank

The Pakistani rupee continued to slide against the US dollar on Tuesday, losing Re1 in the interbank market amid renewed political instability.

During intraday trading in the interbank on Tuesday morning, the rupee lost over a rupee in value, sliding from Rs216.66 to Rs217.75.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee seems to be losing a lot more value, with a US dollar gaining Rs3 to rise to Rs223.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee lost around Rs2 in the interbank market to slide from Rs214.65, the level at which it had closed on Friday, to close out the day at Rs216.66.

At the beginning of August, the rupee had a 13-day rally during which it appreciated around Rs26.04.

But as political uncertainty grew in the country, the rupee started to see its value fall against the US dollar again.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.