Watch: Ronaldo blanks Carragher before Manchester United, Liverpool clash

It seems as it Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t too impressed with former Liverpool star and pundit Jamie Carragher’s remarks about the Manchester United legend’s return to the club.

During the warm-up before the match between United and Liverpool on Monday, Ronaldo went over to his former teammates, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, for a handshake and a brief chat but completely ignored Carragher, who was standing between those two.

Responding to the incident, Carragher said that he was “totally blanked”.

“Just like most people do,” chuckled Sky Sports Presenter Dave Jones in reply.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaking to Keane and Neville but completely ignoring Carragher 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qw7AnkQ9fg — TC (@totalcristiano) August 22, 2022

It must be noted that Carragher had termed Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford as a “bizarre signing” from the Red Devils.

“I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for you [Manchester United],” Carragher added earlier this month.

“He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn’t believe, and he’s never going to play second fiddle to anyone but as players at a certain stage in your career we all know that you’re not the same player, and his career has gone on longer because he’s such a great professional.

“But the fact he’s now 37, 38 this season, he’s not the same player. He’s still a great goalscorer but he’s not the same player. No other club in Europe at this moment wants him, I might be wrong.

“But it doesn’t look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don’t want him. And I think if you asked Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants him. And I’m not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now.”

Ronaldo was not named in the starting XI for the match, which his side won 2-1 thanks to goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.