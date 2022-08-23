Lust for power is driving a man crazy, says Asif Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the entire country is ravaged by floods and on the other hand lust for power has driven ‘one man’ crazy.

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the former president said that the former PM is constantly targeting the military and judiciary of the country.

“The army has been fighting terrorists to keep citizens safe.”

Zardari was speaking to the members of the Sindh cabinet in a meeting organized to discuss the flood situation in the country.

The former president also noted that the PTI chief considers himself above the ambit of the judicial system and often goes on a tirade against a woman magistrate.

He questioned the audacity of the former prime minister for engaging in extra-judicial activities against his sister and other stalwarts of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

This man challenges the writ of the judicial system by constantly asking the authorities to try and arrest him,“ he stated, adding that the government and its institutions need to remind him of their authority.

He maintained that Imran Khan should not be allowed to trample law.

Need to unite for rehabilitation of flood victims

He asked the politicians to unite in the face of adversity and help rehabilitate flood victims as soon as possible.

“The people are looking up to their leadership for support in such calamitous times, therefore we must strive to provide relief to them,” the PPP co-chairman added.