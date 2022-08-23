Where will iPhone 14 lineup be made?

Apple will reportedly initiate the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 lineup in India due to economic disruptions in China.

The mass producing of the upcoming smartphone will start in India two month after the launch, Bloomberg stated in its report.

Apple, which was previously only dependent on China for the iPhone production and manufacturing, now seems a bit worried and started looking for alternatives due to economic disruptions in the country after the lockdown continues and hostilities between Chinese and Biden administrations increases.

The report suggests that Foxconn, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, has researched the logistics involved in receiving goods from China and manufacturing the iPhone 14 at its facility outside of Chennai, a city in southern India.

The report indicates that Apple’s flagship device’s production in India is expected to complete by late October or November.

The company is looking for further alternatives, which includes Mexico, Vietnam, and other nations as they try to diversify their manufacturing assembly away from China.

Moreover, according to Nikkei Asia, for the first time, Apple is discussing with suppliers in Vietnam to start the production of MacBooks and Apple watch.