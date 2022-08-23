Twitter cancels Ranbir Kapoor over body-shaming comments

Ranbir Kapoor finds himself in hot waters after netizens took offense at what he called ‘a joke’ after shaming his wife Alia Bhatt for the recent weight gain due to pregnancy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are playing pivotal roles in their upcoming move Brahmastra.

The couple appeared in an interview with the movie director where Alia was asked about the movie promotion strategies. Alia replied that they soon plan to ‘phhelaow’ (spread) across the nation to promote their film.

Cutting her mid-sentence, Ranbir went on to joke that ‘someone is phhelaowed’ which seemed to have taken Alia aback for a second. The comments stemmed from the weight that Alia Bhatt has been gaining as the couple is expecting their first child.

Seeing that Alia was in disbelief over his comments, the actor quickly added that it was just a joke but this little exchange did not sit well with fans and netizens.

Since then, people have been commenting on Ranbir’s snarky remarks. While some agree that it was a harmless joke but others argue that the comments are demeaning and insensitive.

Clips from his old interviews have also surfaced on the internet, especially on Twitter where people are calling him out for his toxic behavior towards his co-stars, from Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif.

The star has been trending in Pakistan on Twitter as twitterati add their two cents on the matter.

Screengrab of Twitter trends in Pakistan

And even though these clips keep on resurfacing every few years, the netizens have made it a point to prove that this has been a constant pattern with the star.

The following clip shows Ranbir Kapoor outing Anushka Sharma for her anxiety issues, and while Anushka manages to spin it into a joke later on by calling herself a mess. Netizens think that it wasn’t Ranbir’s place to make it public.

Several clips of Ranbir and Katrina Kaif’s interview have come to light where he seems to be completing her sentences for her and questioning her acting skills. People have also been lauding Katrina Kaif for her savage comebacks to his jokes.

Ranbir also came under fire recently for comparing his marriage to daal chawal, an analogy from his film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani where his character Bunny said that marriage is like having daal chawal for the rest of your life till you die.

Bunny’s dialogue from YJHD. PC: IndiaTimes

Deeming it boring the character then resorts to saying that life should come with a variety keema pao, hakka noodles, tangdi kabab in life exposing his fear of a life-long commitment.

The actor said, “Jo Alia hai mere life mein, woh daal chawal mein tadka hai, achaar hai, kanda hai, pyaaz hai, sab kuch hai.” (Alia in my life is the tadka in my daal chawal, the pickle, the onion, she’s my everything.)

PC: Instagram/AliaaBhatt

He then added that he couldn’t have asked for a greater life partner. However, other Twitter users felt that using so many culinary metaphors to describe one’s marriage and spouse was excessive while others claimed it was a harmless allusion to the dialogue from his film.