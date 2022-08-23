FBR reduces advance tax on commercial vehicles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has some good news for transporters as it has decided to reduce the rate of advance tax on commercial vehicles.

The advance tax on commercial passenger vehicles is collected on an annual basis.

According to the FBR, the advance tax on non-air conditioned 4-10 seater commercial vehicles has been reduced from Rs500 per seat to Rs200 per seat. On air-conditioned vehicles, it will be Rs375/seat. Earlier this was Rs1,000/seat.

The rate of advance tax on 20-seater both air-conditioned and non-AC vehicles has also been reduced. The new rate of tax on non-AC commercial vehicles has been set reduced from Rs1,500 to Rs500 per seat. Similarly, on air-conditioned passenger vehicles, the owners will now have to pay Rs750 per seat. This was Rs2,000 earlier.

For non-AC vehicles with more than 20-seats, the rate of tax has been slashed by Rs500 from Rs1,500 per seat to Rs1,000/seat. On air-conditioned vehicles, this has been reduced from Rs4,000 per seat to Rs2,500.