Ushna Shah lauds Habs for showing women should treat abusive husbands

Women in Pakistani dramas are usually shown to be at the mercy of their families, particularly abusive husbands. They are portrayed as if bound by invisible bonds of marriage and unable to break free of the abuse. However, the drama serial Habs has been winning viewers’ hearts by breaking this trope.

As many as 13 episodes of the blockbuster drama serial have aired thus far, and it is proving to be quite popular amongst netizens who appreciate the chemistry between the two leads.

Drama serial Habs. PHOTO: IMDB

The story of the drama, which is currently airing on ARY Digital, revolves around the main character, Basit – played by Feroze Khan, who is concerned with making his wife, Ayesha – played by Ushna Shah, more comfortable in her new home.

As they adjust to their new positions as husband and wife and learn to communicate with each other’s families, they develop a deeper connection with one another than they had in their previous role as boss and personal assistant.

Basit and Ayesha both belong to distinct socio-economic classes, and Habs takes aim at issues most important to people in these classes.

Fork in the road

In the most recent episode of the show, which was an extended episode, the couple are shown experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

Things took a turn for the worse when Ayesha insisted on getting a job to support her family.

Basit rejected the idea, maintaining that since he could provide for them, she did not need to work. This only drove further wedges in their relationship.

Things became heated when Ayesha went for a job interview and ran into her husband, who was at the same office, to meet with the head of the firm.

The situation rapidly escalated between the couple, and Ayesha ended up telling Basit that their marriage may as well end at this point.

As a consequence of this, Basit reactively raises his hand in anger but stops himself just before striking her.

While the incident shocks Ayesha for a second, it quickly turns into anger, and she walks away.

Breaking tradition

Actor Ushna provided insight into her role in the show Habs and how she approached potential abuse scenarios.

In a tweet, she explained that Ayesha would create distance between her character and that of her husband Basit (played by Feroze Khan) at the first sign of physical abuse.

Later, when things subside, she would not warm up to him until he sincerely apologized.

“That is integrity. That is Habs,” she explained.

Drama serial Habs. PHOTO: ARY Digital/Youtube

The drama was written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek, and produced by veteran actor Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.