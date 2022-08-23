Our Maula Jatt was made big by fans, remake has a big budget: Mustafa Qureshi

The year was 1979 when the iconic Maula Jatt featuring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi in the roles of Maula Jatt and Nuri Nath was released. It changed Pakistani cinema forever.

Despite being a low-budget movie, it turned out to be the biggest box-office attraction. Not only was it a phenomenal watch but it’s also what kept the film industry alive. Its box-office triumph even sprinted past Urdu cinema’s biggest hit, 1977’s Aina.

It was probably the last blockbuster before Lollywood slowly began withering away, mostly due to the reactionary and cumbersome cultural restrictions imposed by then dictator General Zia ul Haq who came into power after toppling the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto through a military coup in July 1977.

Poster for the original Maula Jatt

Decades later, the Pakistani audience is ready to embrace The Legend Of Maula Jutt - the remake of Maula Jatt. The remake is directed and written by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat.

The film was originally set to release three years ago but was embroiled in a legal battle. Once that issue was resolved, the pandemic hit.

Commenting on the remake, Mustafa Qureshi who starred as Nuri Nath in the cult classic shared how the original Maula Jatt came from a rather humble budget and it was the audience that made it the biggest blockbuster of the decade. On the other hand, the remake already happens to be one of the most expensive films to come out in Pakistan. Qureshi hopes the remake does just as well as the original Maula Jatt did.

He was talking to YouTuber Moin Zubair.

With Hamza Ali Abbasi playing Nuri Nath in the remake, the actor shared that he has high hopes for the cast of the remake. Naming Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi, the star shared that he believes that all of them are great actors on their own but he believes that he and Sultan Rahi will always be the true legends of Maula Jatt.

Mustafa Qureshi also expressed good wishes for the movie’s release and shared that he hopes it makes history as the original one did.

What makes original Maula Jatt special

But what makes the original Maula Jatt so special? Well, back in the 1970s, Lollywood was more focused on churning out films in Urdu than Punjabi. There were only a handful of Punjabi films. They were largely soft romantic yarns, with melodious tunes and soggy plots.

It was Maula Jatt that changed the way Punjabi films were made back in the day by introducing grim and amoral imagery and tone. It was woven into stories centered on messianic folk heroes battling oppressors in rural Punjab. The characters were based on the notion that Punjabis are a martial race.

The original Maula Jatt

The Punjabi films that followed after were loosely based on the same themes but unfortunately, none of them did as well as Maula Jatt.

The remake features dialogues from Nasir Adeeb who penned down the original Maula Jatt. Apart from Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Mahira Khan, the movie boasts of a stellar supporting cast that includes Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, and Nayyer Ejaz among others.

The Legend Of Maula Jutt is set to release on October 13, 2022, nationwide.