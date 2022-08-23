Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

India Cricket team’s head coach Rahul Dravid has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19), local media reported Tuesday.

The official conformation is yet to arrive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, he is not travelling with the squad to the UAE for the Asia Cup immediately at least.

According to Cricbuzz, Dravid was scheduled to leave for Dubai on Tuesday (August 23) from Bengaluru but the Covid-19 development has set him back.

During his absence, VVS Laxman would be doing the duty in his absence.

The BCCI is believed to be making all the travel arrangements for Laxman, who is in Zimbabwe. The BCCI logistics team is working overtime to ensure this.

The members of the team are to leave for Dubai on Tuesday from their respective cities. Some have already left. A few members will join the squad from Harare, where India just finished a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India will be playing their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

India’s squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan