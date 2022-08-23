Hasnain to join Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad today

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain will join Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was named as the replacement for injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad for the T20 tournament starting from August 27. The final will be played on September 11.

The right-armer will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is playing for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

The 22-year-old Hasnain has featured for Pakistan in 18 T20Is, where he has bagged 17 wickets.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir have left for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will face India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September.

The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.