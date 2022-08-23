Seemab Gul’s short film Sandstorm (Mulaqat) qualifies for Oscar

Pakistani-British independent filmmaker filmmaker Seemab Gul’s short film Sandstorm (Mulaqat) ranked among top three short films at HollyShorts Festival.

HollyShorts is an Oscar-qualifying, Los Angeles-based Film Festival devoted to showcasing the best short films from around the globe, as per the description on their official Facebook page.

The top three films at the festival automatically qualifies for the Oscars. This year the festival ran from August 11 to August 20.

The other two films that qualified for the Oscars are The Power of the Dog and Parallel Mothers.

Sandstorm is written and directed by Seemab Gul. She along with Abid Aziz Merchant produced the film.

“Mulaqat, directed by Seemab Gul, won at two Academy Award qualifying festivals HollyShorts and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival in August 2022 which coincidentally is also the month we celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan,” said Abid Aziz Merchant on his Instagram post.

Mulaqat was shot in Karachi, Pakistan, during the pandemic with the collaboration of Sanat Initiative and Instinct Productions.

The film stars Hamza Mushtaq, Parizae Fatima, Ayesha Shoaib Ahmed, and Nabila Khan. The story revolves around a teenage girl Zara whose life becomes turbulent when she sends a sensual dance video to her online lover. He then blackmails her to meet him in person. “Will Zara cave into this stranger’s mounting demands, or will she set herself free?” the teaser said.

Poster of Seemab Gul’s Sandstorm (Mulaqat)

According to The New Yorker, Seemab got the impetus to make her short film from the real life of an Egyptian teenager.

“In 2009, Ghadeer Ahmed, an Egyptian teenager, filmed a video of herself dancing in a short dress at her friend’s home,” which is the type of thing that “girls would do in privacy, behind closed doors,” said The New Yorker.

“She showed the video to her boyfriend, along with a few of the photos. After they had parted ways and been friends for three years, he began sending her threatening messages. If they didn’t get back together, he threatened to upload the video and the photos on the internet.

The film shows how Zara, living in a patriarchal world, would deal with the problem and ultimately triumph over it.

Seemab’s narrative is filled with cultural references she is aware of, and she derives a great deal of inspiration from Iranian art-house film. This is due to the fact that Pakistani storytelling did not connect with her.

“We spent our childhood watching Bollywood films, and I get the impression that people in India like singing and dancing. Whereas our culture, particularly in terms of literary tradition and poetic expression, celebrates tragedy,” she said.

“I was cautious in not demonizing the Pakistani Muslim male,” the director of the film said.

The short film has been accepted to a number of prestigious film festivals, including Sundance, Vaughan, and Short Shorts.

The Ischia Film Festival included it in the category of Honorable Mentions and gave it the following description: “A portrait of a teenage girl who, in her naivety, is confronted with cultural stigmas and lack of freedom. Sandstorm is a powerful, elegant, and well-acted film that succeeds in depicting how such longing often is caused by the balance between coercion and outright blackmail.”