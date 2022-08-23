Imran Khan, Shehbaz Gill, internet services, flood havoc

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court on Monday constituted a three-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan - for hurling threats at a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital - on Tuesday.

Gun recovered from Shahbaz Gill’s room

A handgun with ammunition were recovered from the room of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the Parliament Lodges. The gun was found during a search of the premises undertaken by the Islamabad Police late on Monday night.

Internet services restored

Following an outage last week, internet users in most parts of Pakistan complained of another internet outage in different parts of Pakistan late on Monday. The service was restored in the wee hours of Tuesday.

DI Khan, Chitral to be declared as disaster-hit

The J-P government decided to declare Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral districts as disaster-hit following wreak havoc caused by torrential rains and floods. In this regard, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the relief department to take immediate measures in an expedited manner.