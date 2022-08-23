Gun recovered from Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament lodges during police search

A handgun with ammunition were recovered from the room of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the Parliament Lodges. The gun was found during a search of the premises undertaken by the Islamabad Police late on Monday night.

A handcuffed Shahbaz Gill accompanied police officers into his allotted room, 206, in the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad.

Several police officers, including female police officers, searched the room for several minutes.

During the search, a wallet containing identification documents of Shahbaz Gill and some cash, was recovered.

Gill, who was standing nearby with Islamabad Capital Territory Police SSP Investigations, could be heard saying that the wallet was his, adding that it should have been placed in his room.

He further said that it should not have been found where it was recovered from.

Sources said that Gill further said that when they entered the room, things were not in the same place that he remembered them to be.

A 9-mm handgun with around 15 rounds of ammunition was also discovered during the search.

Gill reportedly said that he did not recognize the weapon and that he owned a licenced weapon. He added that two of employees also live there, Izhar and Jabbar, who could possibly hold the licence for the gun.

The gun and the accompanying ammunition was shifted to the Secretariat Police Station for further investigation.

The raid on the Parliament Lodges room comes hours after an Islamabad court allowed police to take custody of Gill on two-day physical remand as it worked to complete its investigations.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested by the Islamabad police on August 9 for allegedly attempting to incite mutiny during a televised speech. He was charged with sedition.