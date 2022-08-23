Internet services restored after second outage late on Monday night

Following an outage last week, internet users in most parts of Pakistan complained of another internet outage in different parts of Pakistan late on Monday. The service was restored early on Tuesday.

The outage comes a day after access to YouTube was temporarily blocked in different parts of the country during Imran Khan’s speech.

Network connectivity data around 11pm also showed disruption in internet service in Pakistan.

People using services of different internet providers in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and other cities complained of service disruption.

PTCL network flaw?

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest internet service provider, said that their cable had suffered cuts due to ongoing heavy rains and floods in the northern and central parts of the country.

Early on Tuesday morning, the official reported that the cuts in the fiber optic cables had been repaired and that internet services in the northern and central regions of the country had been restored.