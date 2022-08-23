Tense calm sits uneasily in Hyderabad following row over alleged sacrilege

An uneasy calm appeared to envelop Hyderabad on Monday as Commissioner Nadeemur Rehman Memon imposed a bar on all public gatherings a day after some neighborhoods erupted following whispers of sacrilege in the city.

Memon on Monday imposed section 144 in the city for three days, August 22-24, to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

Apart from a complete ban imposed on the assembly of four or more people in Hyderabad, people have also been prohibited from carrying their licensed arms.

Whispers of desecration

Hyderabad’s Cantonment Police registered a case on the complaint of Bilal Bundo Khan Abbasi against a local sanitary worker and other unidentified people.

In his statement to the police, Bilal said he runs a shop in Hyderabad’s Saree Plaza. While working at his store on Sunday, he said another shopkeeper, Nabeel, told him that a row had broken out at Rabi Plaza in the cantonment area.

Bilal said he and another man Muhammad Yaseen, went to Rabi Plaza to inquire what had happened. There, they learnt that someone had tried to burn pages of the Holy Quran.

Bilal said they learnt that an incident occurred higher up the building, and they started making their way up the stairs. When they reached the fourth floor, they found Moulana Ameen Zikariya, a local prayer leader, standing together with eight to ten people.

There, Bilal claimed, Moulana Zikeriya handed him a burnt copy of the Holy Quran.

Bilal told police that they found a sanitary worker, Ashoke Kumar, on the floor.

“I asked him whether he had burnt the Holy Quran or had seen anyone doing so, but he could not respond to the query,” he said.

Bilal said they handed the sanitary worker to Hyderabad’s Cantt police for legal action. The desecrated pages were given to the police as evidence.

Mob gathers outside the building

As the reports of the alleged desecration spread, a large crowd gathered outside Rabi Plaza on Sunday.

People of minority faiths own the majority of the apartments in the building. At the same time, Muslims also own some apartments in this multi-storey plaza.

The enraged crowd forced their way into the building by breaking windowpanes seeking to get their hands on a man whom they believed had carried out the act.

Soon, a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary Rangers reached Rabi Plaza to protect the residents.

Law enforcement agencies fired tear gas shells in the air to disperse the mob.

By Sunday evening, the violence spread to other parts of the city.

Police personnel from the adjoining smaller districts were called to the city to supplement the Hyderabad police’s efforts at maintaining law and order.

The mob tried to attack the Bhawani temple in Mochi Gali, Gurpat temple in the Seroghat area and the Hindu Sochi community hall in Mochi Mohalla Seroghat, but police foiled their attempts by taking timely action.

Barricaded

Rangers remained deployed around Rabi Plaza on Monday evening while armored personnel carrier vehicles had also been sent to the plaza.

Furthermore, Rangers personnel blocked streets connecting different roads and thoroughfares with the mobile market, where the plaza is located, using barbed wires.

The Rangers are not allowing anyone to enter the affected area.

Arrests

Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested 58 people. According to the police, these individuals were involved in ransacking public and private properties in the city.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the state against 48 named and some 150 to 200 unidentified people.

The FIR included sections 353 (assault or act to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 337-H (ii) (punishment for hurt caused by rash or negligent act) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the suspects were allegedly involved in ransacking and aerial firing while armed with sticks, iron rods, and other weapons. In addition, the suspects were accused of damaging public and private properties and obstructing law enforcers from discharging their assigned duties.

Police officials say normalcy returning

In a telephonic conversation with SAMAA TV Hyderabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Sheikh said that life had returned to normalcy in the city by Monday evening.

The SSP said shops and markets in the city had opened again.

He also shared with SAMAA TV some images which showed that the markets had partially opened.

Responding to a question about the imposition of section 144, the SSP said that the provincial government had taken preemptive measures to cope with any law and order situation.

Sheikh went on to claim that at least seven of his policemen had sustained injuries in their efforts to restore peace in the city. Still, not a single member of the mob suffered any injury in this tense situation.

The SSP said that police have inspected the crime scene and recorded statements of the witnesses.

While confirming that a desecrated copy of the Holy Quran has been collected as evidence, only a thorough investigation can trace clues as to who was responsible for the act and what its circumstances were.

He said that Hyderabad police had arrested 58 people from different parts of the city for taking the law into their hands, but all of them were released on bail by the court against surety bonds of Rs20,000 each.

Meanwhile, the SSP confirmed that most of the residents of Rabi Plaza have temporarily relocated.