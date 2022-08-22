Ishaq Dar moves top court for ‘swift’ hearing of his review petition against abscondment

Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator has filed an instant petition in the top court seeking early hearing of his review petition against the order of the accountability court declaring him an absconder in a corruption case.

He also mentioned the history of his cardiovascular and spinal issues treatment and sought permission to submit additional documents in this regard.

In November 2017, Ishaq Dar was declared an absconder by an accountability court in Islamabad in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In the petition, Dar said that his review petition against the decision was still pending.

He sought the submission of additional documents with respect to the circumstances beyond his control and consequent non-appearance before the accountability court.

He added that the matter was pending with no next date of hearing fixed yet.

PML-N senator said that he was abroad due to his prolonged illness and the cancelation of his passport by the Pakistan Tehreek—e-Insaf (PTI) government in 2018.

He said that due to the cancelation of the passport, he could not travel between September 2018 and May 2022. However, the applicant said he received a new passport in May this year.

Hence, he pleaded with the top court to order an immediate hearing of his pending application in the accountability court.