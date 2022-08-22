Human Rights Commission calls for prioritizing human life over confrontational politics

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expresses grave concern at the loss of life and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh, and southern Punjab, chairperson Hina Jilani said in a statement on Monday.

The indifference of the federal and provincial governments and the political opposition is evident from their inability—even amid a growing death toll—to prioritize human life over confrontational politics, palace intrigue, and dangerous rhetoric.

The statement read that the scale of destruction needs to be mapped urgently and affected persons provided access to clean drinking water as well as basic food and medical supplies in the immediate term.

HRCP chairperson called for the state to prioritize the most vulnerable households and communities in this effort, including women, dependent children, persons living with disabilities, the sick, and the elderly.

“Both the government as well as all elected representatives must urgently implement well-conceived, practical measures to counter the food shortages, disease, displacement, and loss of livelihood caused by the floods,” Jilani said and added that this year’s weather patterns must also serve as an SOS to Pakistan’s survival in the long term.

It concluded with the warning, “This year’s weather patterns must also serve as an SOS to the state that Pakistan’s survival in the long term is incumbent on its ability to begin to deliver climate justice to its people.”