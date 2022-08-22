Women hold demo against Imran Khan’s remarks about female judge

Dozens of female activists of civil society staged a protest demonstration against PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday in Islamabad over Khan’s remarks about Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had remanded PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into police custody last week.

The PTI chief had hurled threats against Judge Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad police officials as he addressed a public rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park Friday evening.

His remarks earned him widespread condemnation and the Islamabad High Court has constituted a larger bench to hear a contempt of court petition against Khan.

He also faces a terrorism case over his statement, which the complainant said, “… terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge.” Islamabad High Court on Monday approved a two-day pre-arrest bail for Khan, ordering him to appear before the anti-terrorism court on August 25.

In the latest development, women activists gathered in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad Monday evening and condemned Khan for his remarks.

They said no one had the right to use such derogatory words against a woman.

“We are standing up for Zeba because she is a woman and derogatory words were used for her. Every woman takes offence over such a thing. Appropriate words were not used for her,” said a participant.

Another protestor said that Judge Zeba was a woman like “all of us” and the protestors had gathered to denounce the words used against her.

The protesters were of the view that women were already facing several problems in society and such sexism was not acceptable, reported SAMAA TV’s Farah Rabbani.

Earlier, several women from different walks of life took to social media platforms to condemn Imran Khan’s statement for its sexism.

“Imran Khan’s tone and choice of words as he threatens Judge Zeba Chaudhry with “action” reek of sexism,” tweeted renowned lawyer Reema Omar.

“He calls her by name, repeatedly points out she’s a woman, refers to her as magistrate even though she’s an ADSJ - an obvious “sexist touch” to an already toxic, hateful speech,” she said.