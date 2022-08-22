PCB gives NOC to 43 players for BBL Draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given No Objection Certificates (NOC) to 43 players ahead of next season’s Big Bash League (BBL) Draft.

Most of the players who have received NOCs are not part of Pakistan’s international commitments at the moment.

Pakistan’s star players, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, have not been given NOCs due to Pakistan’s packed international schedule.

The demand for Pakistani players will be higher than normal in the upcoming few months due to the introduction of new leagues, such as UAE’s ILT20 Cricket South Africa’s T20 tournament.

It must be noted that 279 players from 19 different countries have nominated for the BBL12 Draft, with the nomination period now officially closed.

The inaugural BBL Draft will take place on August 28, with the tournament scheduled between December 13 and February 4.

Pakistan players who got NOC for BBL

Eligible for retention: Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Ahmad Daniyal Latif (Melbourne Stars), Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Melbourne Stars)

Other nominees: Tayyab Abbas, Asif Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyaz, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Imran Jnr, Salman Irshad, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Muhammad Salman, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Wahab Riaz, Ali Majid Shah, Usman Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Zahid, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Draft Order