Savage monsoon: KP govt to declare DI Khan, Chitral as disaster-hit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to declare Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral districts as disaster-hit following wreak havoc caused by torrential rains and floods.

In this regard, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the relief department to take immediate measures in an expedited manner.

He instructed the administrations of both districts to ensure the provision of food and other relief goods to every flood affectee.

KP CM said he would soon visit both disaster-hit districts after improvement in the weather and announce a special package for them.

He announced to personally oversee relief efforts and calculation of damages in DI Khan and Chitral.

Khan said he was in contact with the districts’ administration and also sought reports of damages from them.

Vowing not to abandon them, he assured the flood affectees that the provincial government was standing behind them in the tough time.

KP CM said they would utilize all available resources for the rehabilitation of the disaster-hit regions.