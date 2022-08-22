Watch Live
Kharan district of Balochistan experiences minor earthquake

Magnitude of quake was recorded at 3.2 on Richter scale
Noor Ul Arifeen Aug 22, 2022
District Kharan of rain-hit Balochistan experienced a minor earthquake on Monday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter scale. Its depth was 15 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the northwest of Kharan.

The earthquake spread fear among the people, and they came out of their homes.

However, no casualties have been reported.

