Inzamam cautious about Pakistan’s chances in Asia Cup

Legendary Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq has opened up about the Men in Green’s chances during the upcoming Asia Cup.

The former captain stated that Pakistan will miss the services of ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the event due to a knee injury.

“It’s a massive setback for Pakistan that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup. If you look at the last match against India, he created pressure right from the very first over in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

“It’s a tough decision for Pakistan as Shaheen has been ruled out of the tournament, but injuries are part of the game,” he added.

Inzamam was also concerned about the fact that Pakistan batters have not been performing consistently apart from skipper Babar Azam.

“I am tensed about one particular aspect of Pakistan cricket. For example, Fakhar Zaman scored a century against the Netherlands but got quiet in the next couple of innings. Other players like Muhammad Rizwan also hit a half-century but didn’t continue their form. Babar Azam is the only player who is scoring runs consistently,” he said.

“When you enter a tournament like the Asia Cup, it gets challenging because if Babar gets out, other players need to take responsibility. If you find the touch, try to continue it. There should not be a gap of 2-3 innings. It won’t take your team to new heights,” Inzamam concluded.

The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their opening match in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, September 2. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.