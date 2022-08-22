Imran Khan says terrorism case against him proves ‘rule of power’ prevails in country

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan said that the terrorism case against him establishes that the powerful people consider themselves above the law and believe they could do whatever they want as they don’t fear any action.

He was addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Monday – hours after he was granted bail by Islamabad High Court in a terrorism case.

He said that only ‘free minds’ can think and do big things in life.

He cited examples of the past incursions in Afghanistan and said the people of the land always stood against the foreign forces.

PTI chairman said after spending the early part of his life in the West, he had concluded that society could only progress when rule of law would be established.

He said the country could not become self-reliant by securing aid.

The absence of rule of law in the country was a big factor behind reluctance of overseas Pakistanis and foreigners in investing in Pakistan, he added and cited examples of encroachments on properties of expats.

He said the overseas Pakistanis had so much money and even if only two million of them invest it in their homeland, Pakistan would not need to seek loans from any country.

Ex-PM said the real potential of people would never unleash unless they were provided basic facilities.

He cited the example of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and defined how he was ‘kidnapped’ and tortured after stripped naked.

Imran Khan said he did not understand what Gill had actually said and defended Gill’s statement by saying the court in Asghar Khan had said the same.

He added that people who tortured Gill did not fear consequences.

PTI chairman said that the police refuted that it was behind the act, asking who were the people who did it. Whoever they were, they considered themselves above the country’s law; he added.

He said that the police registered a terrorism case against him which proved that there was no rule of law in the country but ‘rule of power’.

The ex-PM warned that without establishing rule of law, the country would never become prosperous.

He said the economy was shrinking, industries were shutting down, unemployment was increasing and debt was ballooning.

Democracy and rule of law go hand in hand, he added.

He feared that he had faced the same treatment as Gill if people had not come out on roads on Monday night following registration of the terrorism case against him.

Imran Khan said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) pardoned his opponents on many occasions despite having ideological differences, but he did not forgive even the people of his own tribe on ‘theft’.

He said some television anchors were trying to draw comparison between him and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after live telecast of his speech was banned.

Nawaz Sharif was banned by the court because he looted the country and I did not do anything like that, Imran Khan said, criticizing that the television anchors were trying to normalize corruption.

Politics is the art of compromise but embracing corruption would devastate society, he added.

Imran Khan said that the people have awakened unlike past when they did not come out even when martial laws were imposed and law was broken.

He reiterated that the ghost of enlightenment has come out of the bottle and would never return to it no matter what happens.