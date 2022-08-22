IHC larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan tomorrow

Islamabad High Court on Monday constituted a three-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan - for hurling threats at a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital - tomorrow (Tuesday).

In his public rallies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the former prime minister warned the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba - who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police – of the consequences.

Imran Khan told the participants of the rally that they would lodge a case against the female judge who – according to him – gave an inhumane decision despite knowing that Gill was subjected to custodial torture.

The decision to constitute a larger bench came out unanimously after consultation with all judges of the high court.

The bench will comprise Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

READ: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till Aug 25

Earlier, the ruling coalition condemned Imran Khan’s statement and demanded the court take action against the ex-PM.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebillion.