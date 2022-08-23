Kana Yaari singer Abdul Wahab Bugti forced to relocate in flood-hit Balochistan

With large swathes of Balochistan cut off from the rest of the country following heavy rains and flash floods, Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari famed musician Abdul Wahab Bugti too has been struck by the calamity.

Baloch singer Abdul Wahab Bugti is in despair after flash floods washed away his house and studio. It has left his family, including eight children, without shelter or support.

A picture of the singer holding his young daughter while standing amidst the ruins of his flood-hit house has been making rounds on social media.

Abdul Wahab Bugti’s family in Balochistan

The singer had built himself a mud-walled home in Dera Murad Jamali. However, it was washed away by the flash floods that came through the mountains of Sibbi.

Not only did the flood wash away his house but also his belongings. A modest studio he had built for himself with various instruments and whatever little recording equipment he could get his hands on, were also washed away.

The singer has been updating his fans via his Facebook page about the situation in Balochistan. Last week, Bugti shared an update through his Facebook account describing the horrific flooding with water everywhere around him.

A day later, the singer shared how the entire village was helpless with the rescue efforts from the authorities yet to reach them.

Left with nothing to save, the father of eight and his family relocated to a friend’s house.

There was even an appeal from actor and former singer Ahmed Ali Butt for Coke Studio to take care of their artists in need.

Meanwhile, donations from Coke Studio, musician Xulfi and his fans continued to pour in.

Talking to Samaa TV, the musician shared that after his picture with his daughter and his children cramped under a makeshift shelter went viral, a lot of colleagues and fans got in touch with him to get an update on the situation and to assure him that they were by his side during a trying time like this.

The floods in Balochistan have so far claimed over 200 lives apart from causing widespread damage, particularly to communication routes, with warnings from the authorities that more floods could wreak further havoc.