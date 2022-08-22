Pakistan players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan will be confident about putting up a good show heading into the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Under the inspirational leadership of Babar Azam, the Men in Green have won 11 out of their 13 T20I matches in the last 12 months. Their win percentage, 84.61, during that period of time is also better than all the other top cricket nations.

The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their opening match in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, September 2. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Here are Pakistan players to watch out for during the Asia Cup

Naseem Shah

After suffering a major setback in the shape of injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan needed someone to step up in the lanky pacer’s absence and Naseem Shah has done exactly that.

The right-armer impressed one and all with his skillful, combined with express pace, bowling during the recently-concluded debut ODI series against the Netherlands.

Naseem also became the first Pakistan bowler to take 10 wickets in the first three ODIs of his career. He also claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

If Naseem can continue with the same form and rhythm in the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s worries in the bowling department will quickly fade away.

Photo: KNCB

Mohammad Rizwan

It goes without saying that Mohammad Rizwan is one of Pakistan’s most important players in T20I cricket at the moment.

The opener is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in T20I cricket over the last 12 months, with 597 runs in 13 innings. He has also hit the most number of sixes, 18, for Pakistan during that period of time.

The wicketkeeper is also a safe bet behind the stumps and offers valuable support to captain Babar Azam and the bowlers with his shrewd insights.

The 30-year-old also bagged the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year awards for his stellar performance in 2021.

Photo: AFP

Babar Azam

Last but not the least is Babar Azam. The prolific right-hander is arguably the best batter in the world at the moment in all formats of the game.

The Lahore-born also currently sits at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for batters with 818 rating points.

Azam has scored 482 runs in the last 12 months for Pakistan in T20I cricket, which puts his second on the list behind Rizwan. He has an average of 40.16 and strike rate of 124.22 during that span of time.

If Pakistan are to lift the Asia Cup title for the third time, Azam will have to lead from the front in the field.