Second phase: Sindh LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad could be postponed

Local Body (LB) elections in Sindh have fallen into a limbo after the authorities in Karachi, and Hyderabad also sought postponement of polls in the wake of monsoon emergency and destruction, SAMAA TV reported.

In Karachi, the local authorities of Malir have asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reconsider the LB election date as two union councils, UC Gadap Town and UC Khund Jhang, were declared ‘calamity hit’ by the Sindh government due to incessant rainfall and flooding.

The letter written by the Malir deputy commissioner notes that flooding has severed land access to several polling stations and schools in the affected UCs, particularly in areas that border Balochistan.

The letter also stated that the monsoon rains and floods may hinder the election process if conducted per schedule.

On a similar footing, the deputy commissioner of Korangi has also asked the ECP to delay the LB polls.

On the other hand, authorities in Badin (Hyderabad division) are also wary of the flood and have requested the ECP to reschedule elections.

The ECP has not taken a decision on the issue so far, and the requests for postponement are under review.

The second phase of LB elections is scheduled on August 28 in which 16 districts –East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division — shall vote for their next leadership.

A day ago

The deputy commissioners of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar, two of the worst flood-affected districts of Sindh, requested the ECP on Monday to postpone the LB elections.

In a letter sent to the Election Commission, Jamshoro deputy commissioner has said that out of 452 designated polling stations in the district, at least 375 are submerged in water.

He requested the ECP to postpone the LB elections for 45 days since the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of further rains and floods in the district.

Similarly, Tando Allahyar deputy commissioner has also appealed to the ECP to postpone LB elections in the district for 60 days as flood affectees have currently been accommodated in designated polling stations.

In the first phase, LB elections were held in 14 districts of Sindh.

The remaining districts including Karachi and Hyderabad were supposed to go to polls on July 24. However, owing to incessant rain, the election commission postponed the elections till August 28.

Now, this has been put up for review, once again.