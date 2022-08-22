Second phase: Sindh LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad could be postponed, again

The deputy commissioners of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar, two of the worst flood-affected districts of Sindh, have requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local bodies (LB) elections.

In a letter sent to the Election Commission, Jamshoro deputy commissioner has said that out of 452 designated polling stations in the district, at least 375 are submerged in water.

He requested the ECP to postpone the LB elections for 45 days since the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of further rains and floods in the district.

Similarly, Tando Allahyar deputy commissioner has also appealed to the ECP to postpone LB elections in the district for 60 days as flood affectees have currently been accommodated in designated polling stations.

In the first phase, LB elections were held in 14 districts of Sindh.

The remaining districts including Karachi and Hyderabad were supposed to go to polls on July 24. However, owing to incessant rain, the election commission postponed the elections till August 28.

Now, this has been put up for review, once again.