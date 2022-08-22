Karachi court grants bail to Haleem Adil Sheikh

A Karachi anti-encroachment court on Monday granted bail to Sindh Assembly Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Sheikh was arrested in Lahore by an anti-encroachment team. He has been accused of land grabbing and encroaching government land.

During the hearing, the lower court approved Sheikh’s bail request. The judge directed the Sindh opposition leader to submit Rs 0.1 million as the surety bond.

It is pertinent to mention that the court will press charges against the accused person in the next hearing.

On August 17, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader was arrested by an anti-encroachment team after the court cancelled his bail.

The anti-encroachment team has accused Sheikh of illegally occupying government land.

Last month on July 27, Sheikh was apprehended by an anti-corruption team led by Director Zeeshan Memon when he reached Jamshoro to attend a court hearing. The PTI leader was later shifted to an undisclosed location.

Heavy contingents of the police were also present on the occasion. His personal guards tried to forcefully stop the anti-corruption team from taking him into custody, but to no avail.

Following the arrest, Sheikh’s spokesperson blamed the Sindh government for losing senses in political vengeance.