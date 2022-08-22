Interest rate remains unchanged at 15%

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced monetary policy for the next one and a half months and has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 15%.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP met on Monday to review the economic situation and decide on the policy rate.

The SBP said that the policy rate has already been increased by a cumulative 800 basis points since last September “to cool the overheating economy and contain the current account deficit” while the government had also taken other adminstrative steps.

The central bank said that recent measures from the bank and the government had checked inflation “in line with expectations” with the domestic demand beginning to moderate and the external position showing some improvement.

“The MPC felt that it was prudent to take a pause at this stage,” it said

Inflation

The MPC said that headline inflation rose to 24.9% due to reversal of subsidy on fuel and electricity and its affects will be felt throughout the rest of the fiscal year.

However, the committee noted that Pakistan was expected to recieves loan tanche from the IMF and that friendly nations had also pledged $4 billion.

The PMC said that globally, commodiy prices and US dollar had fellen in recent weeks and central banks had “started to hold policy rates in their recent meetings. This suggests that globally, risks may be shifting slightly from inflation toward growth, although this remains highly uncertain at this stage.”

“On balance, the MPC noted that some greater slowdown in global growth would not be as harmful for Pakistan as for most other emerging economies, given the relatively small share of exports and foreign private inflows in the economy. As a result, both inflation and the current account deficit should fall as global commodity prices ease, while growth would not be as badly affected,” the central bank said.

Growth to remain below 4%

The MPC said that the country was experiencing moderate economic activity and most demand indicators had softened. “Sales of cement, POL, fertilizers and automobiles fell month-on-month in July and year-on-year growth in LSM almost halved in June,” it said.

“Recent flooding caused by unusually heavy and prolonged monsoon rains creates downside risks for agricultural production, especially cotton and seasonal crops, and could weigh on growth this year. Looking ahead, the MPC continues to expect growth to moderate to 3-4 percent in FY23, on account of the tightening of fiscal and monetary policies.

“This will ease demand-side pressures on inflation and the current account, and lay the ground for higher growth in future on a more sustainable basis. For higher and more sustainable growth over the medium-term, structural reforms to decisively move Pakistan’s growth model away from consumption toward exports and investment are also urgently needed.”

The need to curtail energy imports

The MPC disapproved of government measures to cut imports saying that they wer “not sustainable and will need to be eased in coming months.”

It urged the government to take measures to curtail engery imports including “early closure of markets, reduced electricity use by residential and commercial customers, and greater encouragement of work from home and car pooling.”