Massive on screen, Saleem Mairaj explains his complete absence off it

Saleem Mairaj is a skilled, veteran actor who has wowed audiences through performances such as those in major Pakistani film and television productions. But while he is a colossus in his acting on screen, he is all the more conspicuous by his absence off the screen in many a social event.

The Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Dum Mastam actor has carved out a niche for himself in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Whether it is films, television, commercials, web series or even the odd bit of theater, he is a stickler for perfection and bringing intensity to his every performance.

Like other outstanding Pakistani performers, he began his acting career in theater, where he honed his craft.

He rose to fame after appearing in his first television serial, “Colony 52”, which was first aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) in the 1990s.

He did not make his silver screen debut until 2007, acting in the Lollywood horror slasher “Zibahkhana”.

His superb character acting has won him millions of fans.

Some of his most memorable roles include the one in Alif, which received widespread praise from the audience.

Mostly known for his serious roles, Mairaj is also quite adept at comedy and he proved as much in his recent film, “Lafangay” alongside funnyman Mani. His comedic timing was also lauded by his co-star Sami Khan.

It is commonplace for members of the showbiz fraternity to partake in celebrity birthday parties, get-togethers and celebrations. It is often a spot where there a lot of ideas are exchanged and commercial opportunities are explored. Mairaj, though is often conspicuous by his absence.

Mairaj is hardly ever seen at parties. But he has now disclosed why he differs so much from the people he is often seen cast alongside.

During a candid conversation with “The Current Life”, the Lafangay actor discussed the evolution of his acting career, how he prepares for his roles and why he is not seen socially. He also had some advice for industry newcomers.

Shockingly, the actor revealed that he is not invited to many mixers.

He, however, put the lack of invitations down to his introverted nature and does not fit in with large numbers of people.

As a result, he is rarely seen at industry gatherings.