Floods, rains kill 39 in Sindh including 7 taking shelter in mosque

At least 39 people, including 7 who had taken shelter at a mosque in Khairpur, were killed in floods in Sindh during the past 24 hours, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.“

The cumulative death toll of the Sindh and Balochistan provinces has soared past 442.

The latest deaths came as another floodwater wave entered Sindh from Taunsa Barrage to make matters worse for the residents.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), meanwhile, has issued a warning of ‘very high to exceptionally high flood’ in DG Khan, Nowshera, and East Balochistan

Emergency has been declared in all three barrages of Sindh to deal with the impending catastrophe.

Roofs collapse

At least seven people were killed and 100 injured when the roof of a mosque caved in on those taking shelter from a heavy downpour in Khairpur near Ahmedpur on Monday.

Those trapped under the debris were pulled out by the locals.

Similarly, roof collapse incidents also claimed the life of a woman and two girls in Dadu, and three children in Jacobabad.

In another tragic incident, those taking refuge from the heavy downpour were trapped when the roof of a railway warehouse toppled on them in Larkana claiming lives of at least three people and injuring five others.

Moreover, a mother and her four children passed away in a village near Shikarpur when the roof of their house caved in.

Several areas of Sindh are currently inundated including Matiari, Kandhkot, Sanghar and Khairpur as residents look up to the government to provide them with relief.

Sindh CM faces protest

Sindh chief minister also visited the flood-inflicted region of Sukkur. The area residents blocked the path of his vehicle and coerced the CM to deboard to address their issues.

After hearing complaints, CM Murad Ali Shah ordered the deputy commissioner to immediately provide relief to the flood victims and rehabilitate them.

People also protested in Khairpur at Luqman Phatak to demand the de-watering of their homes and commercial areas.

Some protestors even blocked traffic on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot and burnt tires in hopes that authorities would pay heed to their miseries and provide quick relief.

Flood warning

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Monday forecast a ‘very high to exceptionally high flood’ in DG Khan, Nowshera and rivers and tributaries of eastern Balochistan during August 23-26.

The FFD has anticipated Taunsa flow to rise exceptionally high and Sindh to experience urban flooding during the forecast period.

Moreover, areas around the Kabul River, Indus River and their tributaries are also expected to experience ‘very high to exceptionally high floods’ from tomorrow onwards.

The government has ordered all civic agencies to stay vigilant and protect all communities at risk.

Destruction in Balochistan

At least 226 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Balochistan as residents pray and hope that the government reaches out to them to take them out of the disaster-hit zone.

Infrastructure in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Kach, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Fort Saifullah and Sibi has been destroyed by the monsoon downpours and floods.

Thousands of people have been forced to spend the night under the open sky as their houses collapsed and land routes submerged blocking any way out of the flood zone.

In the wake of the unprecedented scale of destruction, educational institutions have been shut down for a week and hospitals have been put on high alert to deal with emergencies.

Pakistan Army and Frontiers Corps are conducting a relief operation in the area.

The authorities have also been put on high alert after another monsoon weather system is expected to landfall on August 24 in Balochistan.

Saudi Arabia sends humanitarian aid

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday dispatched 100 more emergency relief trucks carrying 950 tons of essential food items to the flood-hit areas of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Saudi Embassy, some 10,000 food packages would help over 70,000 flood-affected people of 17 disaster-struck districts of Pakistan.

Each food package contains 80kg flour, 5ltrs cooking oil, 5kg sugar, and 5kg lentil.

KSRelief has planned to disburse food bags in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local government.