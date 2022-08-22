Pakistan Railways suspends five trains running on Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar track

Pakistan Railways (PR) suspended on Monday services of five trains running on the Karachi-Peshawar route as the track between Tando Masti and Gambat in Sukkur Division has been severely damaged due to continuous 12 hours rains in the region.

Karachi-Lahore-Rawalpindi is the busiest train route of the country.

Railway Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Temur Ghilzai has said that Tezgam, Karakoram, Awam Express, Karachi Express and Pakistan Express operations have been halted for the next three days.

The track between Tando Masti Khan and Gambat after Rohri and between Mehrabpur and Lakha track is severely damaged, he said. Similarly, ML-3 track connecting Sindh and Balochistan is submerged underwater all the way from Shikarpur to Jacobabad to all the way to Sibbi is submerged in floodwater disabling trains from running their routes safely.

As per the video statement released by the PR CEO, the operation was stopped to ensure the safety of commuters.

Thousands of passengers were stuck en-route on Sunday evening when railway authorities stopped many Karachi-bound trains at different stations due to damaged track.

Khyber Mail was stopped at Rohri Station

Millat Express at Deharki Station

Tezgam was standing at Mirpur Mathelo

Allama Iqbal Express was stopped at Ghotki

Karakoram Express at Sadiqabad

Rehman Baba Express was stopped at Rahim Yar Khan

Awam Express was halted at Khanpur Junction

Green Line Express had to make a long pit-stop at Liaquatpur Station

Karachi Express was stopped at Dera Nawab Shah

Sir Syed Express at Bahawalpur Station

As many as 14 trains arrived almost 15 hours late to their destinations due to the damage caused by the rains and floods to down track of the route.