PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for maiden official Qatar visit on Tuesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be leaving for Qatar on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.

This is the first time PM Shehbaz is visiting Qatar since assuming office in April this year.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership on a wide range of issued with particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties.

The two sides will also explore greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar. Over 200,000 Pakistanis are working in Qatar.

During PM Shehbaz’s visit, views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed.

PM Shehbaz will also visit “Stadium 974” in Doha which will be used to host 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. He will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the FIFA World Cup.

While in Doha, the prime minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.