Punjab govt withdraws corruption cases against Mazari, Rasheed

The Punjab government has withdrawn corruption cases against former PTI ministers Shireen Mazari and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Another corruption case against Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi is still pending, but could be withdrawn soon.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had filed cases against key persons in the formger government.

However, after the coalition government of the PTI and PMLQ came to power in the province there were reports that the new rulers in the province were going to withdraw corruption cases against PTI leaders and their allies.

SAMAA TV had reported that former DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi was presiding over the issue after being appointed accountability advisor and that he had been tasked by the PTI leadership to ensure that all cases are withdrawn.

Shireen Mazari, who was human rights minister under the PTI, faces a case linked to land reforms in the 1970s.

A JIT had found that Mazari got allotted 8,000 canals of land in her name by tempering with the official records.

Sheikh Rashid was accused of misappropriation of millions of rupees on account of fees in the sale of state land to Life Residencia Islamabad Housing Society.

Farah Gogi, who is a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, faces charges of receiving kickbacks and bribes.