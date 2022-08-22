Cincinnati champion Garcia returns to WTA top 20

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia returned to the top 20 in the WTA rankings on Monday after beating Petra Kvitova to win the Cincinnati title at the weekend.

The 28-year-old, who had slipped to 79th in the standings in May, is back in the top 20 for the first time since March 2019.

Garcia beat Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in Sunday’s final to win her first WTA 1000 title since 2017.

Iga Swiatek retained her commanding lead as world number one despite losing to Madison Keys in the Cincinnati last 16.

