Sports » Tennis

Coric climbs 123 ranking places after Cincinnati title

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury
AFP Aug 22, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/ Western & Southern Open</p>

Croatia’s Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.

He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.

Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.

ATP Top 20

  1. Daniil Medvedev 6,885 pts

  2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,760

  3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,630

  4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,190

  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,890 (+2)

  6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770

  7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,695 (-2)

  8. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (+1)

  9. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,415 (+2)

  10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355

  11. Andrey Rublev 3,120 (-3)

  12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,090 (+1)

  13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,020 (-1)

  14. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,375

  15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360

  16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,200

  17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,175

  18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,840 (+1)

  19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1)

  20. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1,665

Selected:

  1. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,360 (+123)

ATP rankings

ATP Cincinnati Masters

Borna Coric

