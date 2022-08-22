Coric climbs 123 ranking places after Cincinnati title

Croatia’s Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.

He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.

Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.

ATP Top 20

Daniil Medvedev 6,885 pts Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,760 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,630 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,190 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,890 (+2) Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770 Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,695 (-2) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (+1) Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,415 (+2) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355 Andrey Rublev 3,120 (-3) Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,090 (+1) Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,020 (-1) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,375 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,200 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,175 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,840 (+1) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1) Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1,665

