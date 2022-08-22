Coric climbs 123 ranking places after Cincinnati title
Croatia’s Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.
The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.
He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.
Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.
Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.
ATP Top 20
-
Daniil Medvedev 6,885 pts
-
Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,760
-
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,630
-
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,190
-
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,890 (+2)
-
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770
-
Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,695 (-2)
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (+1)
-
Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,415 (+2)
-
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355
-
Andrey Rublev 3,120 (-3)
-
Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,090 (+1)
-
Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,020 (-1)
-
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,375
-
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360
-
Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,200
-
Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,175
-
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,840 (+1)
-
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1)
-
Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1,665
Selected:
- Borna Coric (CRO) 1,360 (+123)