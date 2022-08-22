Rupee tumbles again as US dollar rises by Rs2.01

The Pakistani rupee tumbled again on Monday with the US dollar rising by Rs2.01 in the Interbank market amid renewed political instability.

In the Interbank market, the US dollar was being traded at Rs216.75 at one point but the greenback closed at Rs216.66, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The value of the rupee dropped by Rs2.01 or 0.93% during the intraday trading.

In the open market, the dollar closed at Rs220 on Monday.

The value of the dollar has started to gain due to the instability in the political and economic situation, says SAMAA TV’s Rizwan Alam.

Earlier, Friday saw the rupee growing strong against the greenback, which at one point fell to Rs214.

The dollar recovered a little later in the day and closed at Rs214.65, with the rupee gaining by 0.14%, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.