Hasnain replaces Shaheen in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 27 August to 11 September.

The 22-year-old Hasnain has featured for Pakistan in 18 T20Is, where he has bagged 17 wickets.

The right-armer will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is playing for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir