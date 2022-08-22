Five PML-N MPAs booked for hooliganism during Punjab speaker election

Punjab Police have filed a case against five Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members Punjab Assembly for creating ruckus during the election of Punjab Assembly speaker.

The case has been registered at Lahore’s Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Station on MPA Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai’s complaint.

Those who have been nominated in the case include:

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan

Muhammad Mirza Javed

Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar

Mian Abdul Rauf

Rukhsana Kausar

According to the FIR, during the speaker’s election on July 29, the accused forcefully took away the ballot book due to which the election process remained suspended for several minutes.

The ballot book was later recovered from Rukhsana Kausar, the complainant said. Upon inspection, it was revealed that four ballot papers were missing from the book.

The PML-N MPAs have been accused of snatching the election material and hampering the election process.

Last week, a Lahore court issued arrest warrants for 12 PML-N MPAs including Special Assistant to Pm Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan for creating pandemonium in the Punjab Assembly during the election of the Chief Minister.

A case against them is registered at Qilla Gujjar Singh.

Subsequently, the MPAs approached the Islamabad High Court for protective bail, claiming that they want to appear before the court to plead their case.

They requested the court to grant them protective bail. They also order Punjab police not to arrest them.