Sindh, Balochistan to receive thundershowers from August 23 onwards

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned that heavy monsoon rains may generate urban flooding in Sindh as an intense low-pressure area may develop over the region on August 23.

The department has asked authorities to take precautionary measures to deal with urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23 and August 24.

PMD also warned of flash flooding in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella on August 24.

Northeast Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab may also receive scattered heavy falls on Tuesday.

The Met department has warned travelers and tourists to practice caution during the forecast period.

In the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) were reported across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Rainfall in millimeters:

Larkana 157, Khairpur 99, Mohenjo Dharo 98, Sukkur 67, Rohri 59, Jacobabad 46, Padidan 40, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Dadu, Sakrand 03, Balochistan: Kalat 40, Barkhan, Zhob 24, Quetta (City 19), Sibbi 10, Kalam 20, Dir (Upper 16, Lower 02), Mir Khani 09, Parachinar 06, Drosh, Malam Jabba 05, Saidu Sharif 02, Cherat 01, Punjab: DG Khan (City 18), Kot Addu 17, Bahawalpur (City 02), Multan (A/P) 01, Bagrote 10, Gupis 08, Babusar 05, Hunza 04, Gilgit 03, Muzaffarabad (City 02) and A/P 01.