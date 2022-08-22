Tricked by police, Gill lands in custody of interrogators

An Islamabad court on Monday sent PTI leader Shehbaz Gill on a two-day physical remand after police officials guarding Gill at PIMS Hospital tricked him to believe that he was going to be released on bail.

The former prime minister’s chief of staff also told the court that police officials had forcibly shaved his beard and made him eat a banana.

On Monday, Gill was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, where he said that he had been on a hunger strike for three days.

The PTI leader – who was arrested on August 9 and faces sedition charges for inciting the personnel of armed forces to mutiny against their commanders – said that the Superintendent of Police (SP) falsely told him that he was being set free on bail and that the SP even showed him a screenshot on his phone.

“They then put me in a private vehicle to bring here,” he said.

The judge questioned Gill if he had allowed doctors to examine him, saying that the court cannot determine anything about Gill’s health on its own.

Gill said that on the previous night around 12 men stormed his room, pinned him down and forced him to eat a banana and drink juice.

Later in the same night, around 10 to 12 people restrained him with ropes and gave him a shave, Gill said adding that though he did not have mustaches in the past, the captors chose not to save his mustache.

Sources said Gill was indeed tricked by the officials and when he heard about his bail petition having been approved, he stood up and walked to the private vehicle. On the previous hearing, he refused to walk and used a wheelchair to appear before the court.

Covered in white sheet

He was brought to court in a bulletproof car. The police covered his upper part with a white sheet of cloth in the premises of the court.

However, the sheet was removed soon and footage showed Gill walking towards the door of a court, where he learned from lawyers that his bail petition had not been approved.

After hearing Gill and the prosecution side the judge reserved the judgment on Gill’s remand.

The court later sent Gill on two-day physical remand originally granted by another lower court. The IHC had ruled earlier that Gill’s days at the hospital will not be counted to the remand period and the remand will begin only after Gill is handed over to police interrogators.

Earlier in the day, when the court first met it ordered police to produce Gill by around 12 pm.

Former premier Imran Khan’s chief of staff was represented by lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chauhdry.

Gill’s counsel requested the court to delay the hearing until 1pm, but the request was denied by the magistrate.

The judicial magistrate said he can’t keep the remand hearing hanging till 1 pm.

Earlier, doctors discharged him from PIMS hospital where he was being kept since Wednesday, August 17. Islamabad police moved him to the hospital after taking him into custody following an hours-long standoff with Punjab police.

PTI leaders claimed that Gills was subjected to torture by Islamabad police.

IGP Islamabad submits report

Islamabad IGP on Monday submitted a report to the Islamabad High Court after conducting an initial inquiry.

The report said that there was not evidence that Gill was subject to physical or psychological torture.

It said the accused created a spectacle to hinder police investigation in the sedition case.

The report has also annexed a statement from Gill, who claimed that he was stripped down on the day of arrest.