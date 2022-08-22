PML-N leaders ready to face ‘fake cases’, says SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar on Monday said all the 12 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are ready to face the “false cases” registered against them.

Addressing the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tarar said the Punjab government continues to file more fake cases against PML-N MPAs.

“We will go and face the cases in Lahore,” he said. “Pervaiz Elahi should inflict the cruelty he can bear.”

He went on to add how former prime minister Imran Khan approached the IHC instead of the lower court for his bail before arrest.

Tarar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf didn’t refer to the lower court because Zeba Chaudhry the judge – the same person who Imran had threatened in his speech at F9 park.

On the occasion, Rana Mashood maintained that the politics of “ladlas” - a term used for politicians supported by the military establishment - should come to an end.