Polio eradication drive kicks off in 86 districts of country

Making efforts to curb the crippling epidemic, the Ministry of Health on Monday launched the third anti-polio campaign of the year across 86 districts of the country.

Children under the age of five years will be administered polio drops during the drive.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel appealed to the nation to cooperate in making the country polio-free after at least 14 cases of crippling disease were registered in Pakistan this year.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader highlighted that the country had set a target to vaccinate at least 43.3 million children during the immunization campaign, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 19 earlier this month.

He added that a total of 392,000 health workers have been engaged by the government for this purpose.

The campaign kicked off on August 15 in six districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa whereas now other districts of the country have been looped in to complete the vaccination drive.

Authorities said the campaign in Balochistan will begin from August 29 and end on September 4.