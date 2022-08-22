Political instability sees index crash 416.68 points on Monday

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), reacted negatively on Wednesday, as the KSE-100 index lost -287.17 points in the opening session to 42,983.48 points.

Technology and Communication remains the top contributor to KSE 100 with -10.81 pts. The bank of Punjab, however, is the volume leader with +2.82% and Pakistan Refinery Limited observes the highest change of -1.21%.

The Pakistan Stock Market was previously closed at 43,270.65.

Meanwhile, according to the PSX portal, a total difference of 374.13 points was recorded in the index, rising from 43,314.19 points to close at 42,940.06 points.

The market response has been based on the instable political system which ultimately leads to decline in stock prices.